LUANAR students unhappy with teachers’ strike

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) students have expressed concern over a strike by lecturers at the university.

Lecturers at Luanar started striking on Monday demanding government to increase their perks by 20 percent.

Speaking with Malawi24, an agriculture general student at Luanar’s Natural Resources College said the sit in should be resolved as soon as possible because it will compromise the university’s calendar.

“Our lecturers demanded 30 percent salary increment and they were given 10 remaining with 20 percent. This time they are demanding for the remaining 20 percent and that is why they have downed tools.

“This action will have bad impact on our education because it will disturb our school calendar as we will close late than normal,” the student who asked for anonymity told Malawi24.

He added that authorities must come together and solve the issue as soon as possible because failing to do so will brand Luanar which is hailed as a well administered university as a failure too.

“It is indeed the habit now for most universities in Malawi to be closed now and again. This practice is derailing education in the country.

“Luanar council is hailed for its administration of the college but if they will let this issue continue, the reputation will be ruined,” he told Malawi.

The lecturers’ sit is yet to affect students at Luanar Bunda campus as they are on holiday.

Since being delinked from University of Malawi (Unima), Luanar has been commended for being resourceful by introducing various strategies aimed at generating funds for running of the university.

Closure of colleges in Malawi is not a strange thing as recently one of the constituent colleges of University of Malawi, Chancellor College, was closed for more than five months when lecturers were also demanding salary increment.