RVG names 28 man squad for camp

Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has released a 28 man squad that will be going into a 4 day-long training camp from 2 October to 5 October before proceeding to Tanzania for an international friendly match.

The Belgium tactician has handed Dwangwa United goalkeeper Thom Charles his first senior call up, with Nyasa Big Bullets sensational midfielder Chimwemwe Idana and Griffin Youngster’s Peter Banda also making the list.

However, Be Forward Wanderer’s holding midfielder Alfred Manyozo and Silver Strikers’ Young Chimodzi Jnr are not included in the call up.

South Africa based Atusaye Nyondo is also not on the list while Limbikani Mzava, Ernest Kakhobwe and Yamikani Chester are all out due to injuries.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Thole William Azam Tigers Munthali Brighton Silver Strikers Chipuwa Richard Beforward Wanderers Thom Charles Dwangwa fc Swini Charles HBC Songo

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi Wizards FC Sanudi Stanley Beforward Wanderers Cholopi Peter Azam Tigers Chirwa Gomezgani Civo Gabeya Miracle Nyasa Big Bullets Fodya Yamikani Nyasa Big Bullets Lanjesi John Nyasa Big Bullets Chinyama Ian Wizards FC

MIDFIELDERS

Banda Frank HBC Songo Chirwa Chikoti Red Lions Idana Chimwemwe NMC Bullets youth Maganizo Levison Silver Strikers Phiri Gerald Bidvest Wits Ng’ambi Robert Platnum Stars

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Banda Righteous Civo Sibale Mathews Silver Strikers Bandawe Fletcher Civo Banda Peter Griffin Young Stars Linje Jabulani Beforward Wanderers Mbulu Richard Costa do sol Mhango Gabadinho Bidvest Wits Sailesi Dalitso Lusaka Dymos Banda John Ferroviaro de Nampula

The players have been advised to report for training on Monday afternoon at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.