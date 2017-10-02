Malawian Mwamaso beats Tanzanian boxer

Malawi’s Felix Mwamaso emerged victorious in an eight round non-title bout against a Tanzanian boxer in Mzuzu on Sunday.

In a fight described as a sign that boxing is growing in Malawi, Mwamaso won on points to beat Six Machine Bruno of Tanzania.

Mwamaso won 79, 80, and 78 against 74, 73, and 74 according to all three Judges.

The fight that took place at Obrigado Leisure Park in the heart of Mzuzu attracted hundreds who were supporting their fellow Malawian.

Before the main fight there was a one minute silence for former Malawian boxer Nginjale tough Chitenje who passed away last week.

In an interview, Mwamaso said the bout was part of his training as he is preparing for a title bout.

“Am happy I won. This is part of my training since I want a title fight, am looking to bring back my belt that at the moment Brian Mwando is keeping and I will work hard for this,” said Mwamaso.

While Six Machine Bruno said he lost because of poor preparations.

“Mwamaso is a good fighter and I accept the defeat. Lack of preparation is the only thing that made me lose the fight but I wish to come back to fight again,” he said.

Former boxer Shubati Nyondo who watched the fight said people were told that Lewis Mwakasola was the one to fight Mwamaso but on the day of the fight they were surprised to see Six Machine Bruno.

According to Nyondo, this is not the first time such a thing has happened in Mzuzu.