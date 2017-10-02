K30,000 for slapping Village headman

A court in Machinga has fined a 29-year-old man for slapping a village headman.

The Nselema Third Grade Magistrate Court fined Steven Hassan K30000 after finding him guilty of common assault contrary to section 253 of the penal code.

Prosecutor Gift Kalamula of Nselema police post told the court that on 17 September Askim Allan who is the Senior Group Village Headman Mgawo went to Village Headwoman Ngatupe’s court where there was a land case and the chief was a witness in that matter.

Disagreements later rose between the two parties involved in the land case.

It was at this juncture that Hassan who is the son of the defendant in the land case started to insult the chief for testifying against his father.

Hassan also slapped the Group Village Headman twice in the face before pushing him to the ground.

The village headman reported the matter to Nselema Police where he was issued with a report.

Later Hassan was summoned before Nselema police. After he refused to apologise to the chief, he was charged with common assault.

When he appeared before court he pleaded not guilty to the charge but Kalamula paraded four witnesses and Hassan was found guilty.

Kalamula asked the court to give the convict a stiff punishment because what he did was very disrespectful to the chief.

Passing his sentence, Third Grade Magistrate Lackson Beni ordered Hassan to pay a fine of K30,000 or in default to serve 6 months in jail.

Steven Hassan comes from Mkumba village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi district.