Beware men: five years for forcing women to abort

Among other reasons on why women terminate pregnancy is because they are forced by men who impregnate them, but the revised termination of pregnancy bill seeks to have such men given a maximum jail term of five years.

Confirming on the new development, chief law reform officer at Malawi Law Commission Mike Chinoko said when the bill is approved to be a law, men are to be jailed if reported to have forced women terminate pregnancy.

Chinoko added that termination of pregnancy bill is not opening doors for abortion to be legalized but to allow it to be conducted when a woman has been raped or defiled in just mentioning some cases.

“When we went around and inquired on the causes of unsafe abortion, most women disclosed that they were forced to terminate pregnancy against their wish by men,” said Chinoko.

A recent study by Guttmacher disclosed that 141,000 abortions occurred in Malawi in 2015, at an annual rate of 38 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age all of which indicates that abortion is common in the country.

The majority of these procedures were performed under clandestine and unsafe conditions and often resulted in complications.

Meanwhile Malawi is yet to decide on whether to legalize abortion as various stakeholders give their views on the matter.