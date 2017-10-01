Man arrested for killing friend at a wedding party

Police in Blantyre have arrested a man suspected of killing 40 year old Thokozani Katuma at a wedding party in Lilongwe.

The suspect, 21 year old Witson Mbungo, will answer the charge of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal code.

He was arrested on September 24, 2017 in Chirimba, Blantyre following investigations into the murder of Katuma which occurred on July 29, 2017 at Area 25 Sector 1 in Lilongwe.

According to Kanengo police Public Relations Officer Salome Zgambo Chibwana, Geoffrey Katuma who is the father of the deceased told police that his son went for wedding night celebrations (Mchezo) which were happening within the area.

“It was believed that whilst there he had a fight with some of his friends. After the fight Thokozani left the place only to be discovered in the morning dead close to his house,” she explained.

The matter was reported to police and the dead body was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where postmortem showed that death was due to suffocation.

Mbungo hails from Kalitsiro Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsomba.