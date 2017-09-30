Rwandan fined for registering as Malawian

A court in Nkhotakota has fined a Rwandan national for registering during the National Identity Registration exercise.

The Nkhunga First Grade magistrate court has fined the 28 year-old Rwandan national K600, 000.

The convict identified as Christopher Victor was arrested on July 21, 2017 at Kamange village in Nkhotakota after police got tipped on his registration.

At police, he voluntarily confessed that he indeed registered. He also revealed that he has stayed in the country for over five years and has no citizenship card.

In court, he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and in mitigation the convict pleaded for court’s mercy claiming that he committed the offence due to ignorance and that he has a family.

Magistrate Buleya took into consideration his mitigation factors and ordered him to pay a fine of K600, 000 or in default to spend 24 months in the cooler.

The convict managed to pay the fine.