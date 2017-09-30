DPP cadets reign terror in Rumphi

… Chakwera stoned

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets hacked several people and attacked opposition politicians including Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in Rumphi on Saturday.

The opposition politicians were in the district to attend Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival of the Tumbuka ethnic group.

The ruling party supporters stoned Chakwera and blocked his vehicle from going to the venue of the festival.

Other politicians including former Vice President Khumbo Kachali and Aford President Enoch Chihana were also affected by the violence as the DPP supporters hurled stones at Chihana’s car.

They also hacked several people using panga knives before they were chased away from the venue by chiefs.

Commenting on the incident, Chakwera said the ruling DPP is using terror to disturb opposition parties ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Everywhere we are going the story is the same that DPP is intimidating people. It is unacceptable,” said Chakwera.

Kachali left the venue saying: “I am leaving because I can’t be part of chaos, I am a man of peace.”

The festival reportedly went on despite the violence with dance, recounting of history and beer drinking as the Tumbuka ethnic group celebrated their cultural heritage