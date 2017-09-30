Civil hold wasteful Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets wasted several gilt-edged opportunities as they were held to a goalless draw by Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon to put their TNM Super League title hopes in jeopardy.

Chiukepo Msowoya and Nelson Kangunje missed glaring opportunities while Henry Kabichi put himself in pole-position for miss of the season when he somehow failed to tap home a pass from Fischer Kondowe in the second half when Civil’ goalkeeper Tione Tembo came rushing of his line.

From the onset, it was the visitors who dominated possession through Fischer Kondowe, Nelson Kangunje and Chiukepo Msowoya but Civil’ defence which was being led by Lawrence Chaziya, Willard Dickson and Gomezgani Chirwa stood firm to frustrate the red side of the town.

With more than 20 minutes played in the half, both teams registered no shot on target despite brilliant exchange of passes especially from Bullets, who of late, have improved their passing tremendously.

At the other end of the field, Raphael Phiri struck a shot wide with only Rabson Chiyenda to beat when Bullets’ defence was caught sleeping in the line of duty.

Come second half, the visitors continued to play brilliant football but lacked the cutting edge inside the penalty box as they kept on squandering chance after chance.

Probably the miss of the day, Kabichi was set through by Kondowe and with the goalkeeper already out of his line, the former failed to find the back of the net when he opted to volley past Tembo only to see his effort missing the goal mouth.

Moments later, Msowoya forced his way into the box before releasing a low pass drive to Manyenje who could only manage to lose the ball in a position which was easy to score than to miss.

Not only were Bullets careless, but the Blantyre based giants also had Chiyenda to thank for keeping a clean sheet and salvaging a point against the hosts who were determined to frustrate their visitors.

With less than 25 minutes to play, Civil brought in Ferguson Mtondo and Igniceous Makoloni for Joseph Kachule and Innocent Tanganyika while Bullets brought in Muhammad Sulumba for Manyenje as they tried to increase their attacking flair in search for the much needed goal.

And the people’s team almost got their opener but lucky was not on their side.

A free kick by Yamikani Fodya was connected well into the net by Msowoya only to see Chirwa making a stunning clearance before crossing the line.

Bullets then introduced Mike Mkwate for Kangunje while Mapopa Kaunda was brought in by the home side but after the end of 90 minutes, goalless it ended.

The result sees Bullets maintaining their third position with 35 points from 18 games but they have just made life difficult for themselves as they are now 9 points adrift of early pace setters Be Forward Wanderers who won 2-0 against MAFCO FC at Balaka Stadium.