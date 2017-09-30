Catch us if you can: Nomads wallop MAFCO FC to extend lead

In a match where Be Forward Wanderers were awarded their 13th penalty in 18 TNM Super League games this season, the log leaders made a statement of intent when they walloped MAFCO FC 2-0 to extend their lead at the top to 44 points, 6 ahead of the second placed Silver Strikers from the same number of games played so far.

The first half ended goalless but the situation changed in the second half when referee awarded Wanderers a penalty after a hand ball by MAFCO defender inside the penalty box which was converted by Joseph Kamwendo before Esau Kanyenda’ 30 metre drive to seal the victory in favor of the league leaders.

This was the third meeting between the two sides, with the Nomads winning twice in the Super League and Carlsberg Cup encounter respectively.

However, the visitors were very solid at the back in the first half to frustrate the hosts who created several goal scoring opportunities but lacked the finishing composure in front of goals.

Kanyenda and Jabulani Linje combined well to release Felix Zulu who saw his effort well blocked by Jailosi Kapalamula in goals for the visitors.

At the other end, Saidi Mtekama wrestled past Nomads defence only to be let down by his final touch as he allowed the home side to recover.

After the recess, Wanderers increased their pace in search for the much needed goal but the Salima based Soldiers were too stubborn at the back as they made some important clearing chances at the back.

However, their stubbornness came to an end when Wanderers were awarded a penalty which was well converted by Kamwendo, 1-0.

Moments later, the match was put beyond MAFCO’ reach when veteran Kanyenda scored a stunning 30 metre drive which was too much for Kapalamula who was mining the southern goal post and 90 minutes on the clock, 2-0 it ended.

The result sees Wanderers extending their lead at the top to 44 points while MAFCO FC are now struggling to break into the top eight following the defeat.

In other Super League match, bottom side Blantyre United played to a goalless draw against Azam Tigers at Chilomoni Stadium.

The result takes Blantyre United’ tally to 12 points and they are still stuck in the bottom three from 19 games.

The action continues on Sunday with exciting fixtures.

At Civo Stadium, Bullets will be welcomed by defending champions Kamuzu Barracks while MAFCO FC will travel to Mulanje Park to play Premier Bet Wizards FC.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuni FC will entertain Moyale Barracks in the Mzuzu derby while at Chitowe Stadium, second placed Silver Strikers will be welcomed by the unpredictable Dwangwa United.