Mutharika coming back

President Peter Mutharika will not stay further in the United States of America where he went for the United Nations General Assembly.

Government has announced that the President will return to Malawi from the United States of America on Monday.

Mutharika went to the US to attend the 72nd UN General Assembly which ended on September 25 and there was speculation about the date of his return.

But now government has confirmed the president will be back in Malawi next week.

According to a public announcement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), President Mutharika is expected to return on Monday, 2nd October 2017, at 12:30 p.m. through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

During his trip in the US, Mutharika addressed the UN General Assembly, the HeforShe International meeting in ending child marriages, and a meeting with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on the US$350 million power line project in connecting Malawi with Tanzania, Mozambique and Zambia.