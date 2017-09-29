Media body wants DPP supporters barred from Mutharika’s press briefings

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter has asked government to start barring ruling party supporters from attending presidential press briefings.

MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga made the plea during commemoration of International Right to Know Day on Thursday at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city, Lilongwe. The day is commemorated on September 28 every year.

In her remarks, Ndanga said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who attend press conferences prohibit journalists from conducting their duties.

“We have seen journalists being threatened after asking crucial questions,” she said.

On the Right to Know Day, Ndanga said the day was very important for Malawi and the media. She then urged government to allow the Malawi Human Rights Commission, which promotes people’s rights, to work independently on any issue affecting the public at large.

Guest of honour at the event, Information Minister Nicholas Dausi, said the involvement of many institutions in commemorating the International Right to Know Day in Malawi shows that the country has made improvements in ensuring right to information.

“This signifies that as a country, we are making great strides in the promotion of the right to information and right to access to information.

“We have also made good progress in promoting freedom of expression, freedom of opinion and freedom of the media to publish freely in the country,” he said.