Mutharika questioned over citizenship: commentator alleges he still keeps US green card

The allegiance of President Peter Mutharika to Malawi has come under scrutiny again.

Mutharika is yet to return home from the United States of America leading to questions over his extended his stay.

The president went to the United Sates to attend the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which ended on Monday.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi told a local television recently that the date of Mutharika’s return will be communicated to Malawians later.

However, social commentator Onjezani Kenani wondered if the president really gave back his US green card as he claimed before he became president of Malawi.

“It’s that season of the year when President Peter Mutharika pulls his disappearing act. Did he truly surrender the green card? Looks like he just pulled wool over our eyes, and so each year he takes advantage of the UNGA to fulfill the green card terms. You know, holders of a green card must stay a minimum number of days in America per year. The UNGA ended on Friday last week, but Mutharika’s whereabouts cannot be traced,” said Kenani in a Facebook post.

Speaking on the issue, Executive Director of Youth and Society (YAS) Charles Kajoloweka said government takes Malawians for granted because they do not demand transparency and accountability.

“If we were able to mobilise ourselves and demand accountability, this would have easily been prevented,” he said.

Mutharika left Malawi on September 15 and attended the UNGA from 19 to 25 September.