Man gets five years for burglary

The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to five years in prison for breaking into a house.

Machinga police publicist, Constable Davie Sulumba identified the convict as Charles Kachepa.

Prosecutor Constable Wakisa Mwakatika based at Liwonde Police told the court that during the night of 14th September 2017, the accused broke into the house of Magret William with an intention to commit an offence therein.

It is said that during that night, the victim was in her house in a deep sleep when she heard a strange voice.

She woke up and shouted for help and the intruder managed to escape.

Few hours later the thief came again and was recognised by the victim and her sister.

On September 15, the victim reported the matter to Liwonde Police who made the arrest of the suspect.

Prosecutor Mwakatika asked the court to impose a stiff punishment to the convict for such cases are common in Liwonde Township.

His Worship First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula then sentenced him to five years in jail with hard labour.

Charles Kachepa hails from Kaudzu village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga District.