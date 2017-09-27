Fake Malawi intelligence officer arrested

Police in Kasungu have arrested a man aged 30 for impersonating a National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) officer in order to steal money from a chief.

The man Joseph Kaunda solicited money amounting to K350,000 from the family of Group village headman Suza in the district.

According to Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station Edna Mzingwitsa, Kaunda was netted on Tuesday after he approached the family of Group village headman Suza on pretext that he was a National Intelligence Bureau officer who could facilitate for his elevation to Sub-Traditional Authority.

The traditional leader became suspicious of Kaunda and told him that they should meet at Kasungu town where he would collect the money.

“Suza immediately informed the police about the matter who accompanied him to the agreed meeting place where they found Kaunda waiting,” Mzingwitsa said.

Police arrested Kaunda and after searching him, they found several ID cards including a NIB Identity card.

According to Mzingwitsa, investigations are still underway to establish how Kaunda got the ID cards.

Meanwhile, Kaunda has been charged with Personating a Public Officer contrary to Section 99 of the Penal Code.

Kaunda hails from Khungwa village, Sub-Traditional Authority Mnyanja in Kasungu district.