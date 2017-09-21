Devotion: Choose the tree of life

Deut 30:19 “Today I invoke heaven and earth as a witness against you that I have set life and death, blessing and curse, before you.

Therefore choose life so that you and your descendants may live!”

Man has always been given choices between death and life since the creation.

In the garden of Eden there was a tree of life which if a man could eat the fruit of it, he could live forever. There was also a forbidden fruit which if man eats would die.

Adam chose to eat of the forbidden fruit before he ate the tree of life. Therefore after eating from the forbiden fruit, man was disqualified from eating from the tree of life, lest he lives as a sinner forever.

Gen 3:22,24 “And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever…So he drove out the man; and he placed at the east of the garden of Eden Cherubims, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way of the tree of life..”

The other reason for the tree of life in the garden is that its leaves bring healing in every part. Rev 22:2 “Between the city street and the river, the tree of life was visible from each side. It produced twelve kinds of fruit, each month having its own fruit.

The leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nations.”

Having banned Adam and Eve from the tree of life, God has given another chance for man to have their own tree of life which is their tongue according to the this scripture. Pro 15:4 KJV* “A wholesome tongue is a tree of life: but perverseness therein is a breach in the spirit.” Good Words coming out of your tongue can bring life and healing in every area of life whether finances, family, job and all others.

That is why the Proverbs 18:21 says you shall eat the fruit of the tongue. The fruit of the tree of life given unto you. Pro 18:21 “Death and life are in the power of the tongue; those who love it will eat its fruit.” To love the tongue is to speak good Words that conform to the Word of God.

When you speak such words you make your tongue the tree of life and you eat its fruit. You bring life to your situations and health to every condition in your life.

When you speak that which is opposite to the word of God you are eating of the forbidden fruit and you bring death to your self.

Choose to eat of the Tree of life by making your tongue speak that which agrees to the Word. Dont speak negatives to buy sympathy. What you speak is what you get. Joel 3:10…“Let the weak say “I am strong.”

Job 22:29 “When they cast down, you shall say, ‘be lifted up.’ He will save the humble person.”

Confession:( Right now speak Good words that conform to the Word.)

