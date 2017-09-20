NRB officers accused of blood sucking

It never rains but pours for staff for the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

A few days after some were arrested in Mzuzu, the officials are being accused of being vampires.

Some members of different communities in Phalombe district are accusing NRB officers of blood sucking.

On Monday night, some of the officers were forced to seek refuge at Phalombe Police Station for fear of losing their lives and properties after the villagers surrounding the centre which they were attached started speculating that they are blood suckers.

Phalombe district’s Police publicist Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi24.

He said that the Police rushed to rescue the said officers after receiving a call that the communities were planning to attack the NRB officers.

“It is true, we received a message from Chilayeni registration centre that NRB officers were accused of being blood suckers. Communities were claiming that their working period is over and they wonder what they are still doing,” said Nkhwazi.

He added that no one was attacked and he has therefore appealed to the citizens of this country that they should be reporting to police if they are suspecting someone and to avoid taking the law into their hands.

The blood sucking saga started a couple of days ago in Mulanje district where three people were killed by community members for being suspected of being blood suckers.