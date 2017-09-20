Devotion: Establish desirable and destroy undesirable

Revelation 19:13,15 “He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God…

Now out of His mouth goes a sharp sword, that with it He should strike the nations. And He Himself will rule them with a rod of iron.

He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God.”

The scripture above says out of the mouth of the one called the Word of God goes a sharp sword, that with it the nations can be stricken.

And the Word Himself will rule them with a rod of iron. The Word treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God.

The Word of God rules, dominates, builds the desirable and destroys the undesirable. Use the Word of God in you to change yourself and your environment.

The Word of God in you sets you over the nations and over the kingdoms, To root out and to pull down, To destroy and to throw down all undesirable situations, To build and to plant all desirable situations. Jeremiah 1:9-10

“Then the Lord put forth His hand and touched my mouth, and the Lord said to me: “Behold, I have put My words in your mouth. See, I have this day set you over the nations and over the kingdoms, To root out and to pull down, To destroy and to throw down, To build and to plant.”

Word is your spiritual Sword. Use it and speak it day and night to get right results.Ephesians 6:17 “And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”

Additional scripture:

Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

Confession

I have the Word in my heart, mind and in my mouth. The Word in me is the Sword of the Spirit and I will use it to get the desired results. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again now. Prayer and counseling +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98