Silver dominate Flames U-20 squad

Silver Strikers’ decision to build a team with young players is undoubtedly paying dividends.

To the Malawi U-20 National Football Team, the Central Bankers have contributed up to seven players, higher than any other team.

The team has been called into camp to prepare for this year’s Cosafa tournament.

Premier Bet Wizards boast of having four players. Other Super League outfits Nyasa Big Bullets and Azam Tigers have three players each who have made a cut to the squad.

The team will be in camp for a week, according to the Football Association of Malawi.

Silver have lately been touted for their youth development plans.

Here is the full squad;

GOALKEEPERS

Christopher Mikuwa- (Blantyre United)

William Thole – (Azam Tigers)

Hastings Banda – (Fish Eagles)

Patrick Njolomole – (Silver Strikers)

DEFENDERS

Nixon Nyasulu – (NMC Big Bullets)

Kondwani Mwaila – (Silver Strikers)

Trevor Kalema – (Silver Strikers)

Ben Manyozo – (Dwangwa United)

Hadji Wali – (Silver Strikers)

Timothy Silwimba – (Mzuni)

Precious Sambani – (Be Forward Wanderers)

Mark Fodya – (Silver Strikers)

Kelvin Kadzinje – (Premier Bet Wizards)

MIDFIELDERS AND STRIKERS

Gregory Machipo – (Blue Eagles)

Chimwemwe Idana – (NMC Big Bullets Reserves)

Levison Maganizo – (Silver Strikers)

Petros Mwale – (Azam Tigers)

Mike Mkwate – (NMC Big Bullets)

Solomoni Saenda – (Blantyre United)

Francis Nkonda – (Civil Sporting)

Pindani Azizi – (Zomba United)

Josophat Kwalira – (Azam Tigers)

Frank Mulimanjara – (Premier Bet Wizards)

Peter Banda – (Griffin Young Stars)

Misheck Botomani – (Premier Bet Wizards)

Frascisco Madinga – (Be Forward Reserves)

Patrick Phiri – (Premier Bet Wizards)

Abel Mwakilama – (Chitipa United)

Ronald Pangani – (Silver Strikers)

TECHNICAL PANEL

Head coach – Gerald Phiri

Assistant – Peter Mponda

Goalkeeper Trainer – Phillip Nyasulu

Team Manager – Griffin Saenda Junior

Team Doctor – Christopher Mweneganda