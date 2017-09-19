Road accident kills one in Nkhotakota

A 37-year-old man died on Monday after being hit by a motor vehicle in Nkhotakota.

The victim, Allan Bizilio, was struck by the car at Chia village along Salima-Nkhotakota M5 road.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said Olivia Liwewe aged 60 was driving a Toyota Sienta registration number KK6761 heading to Nkhotakota from Salima district direction.

According to Malimwe, upon arrival at Chia village after passing Chia Trading Centre, she lost control of the car.

“The vehicle went to the extreme right of the road and hit a pedestrian who was walking towards the same direction but on the different side of the road,” Malimwe told Malawi24.

Due to the impact, the victim died on the spot due to severe head injuries and loss of blood.

The deceased, Allan Bizilio, hailed from Chiula village, Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in Nkhotakota.

Meanwhile, Police are reminding all road users to observe traffic regulations to avoid similar deaths.