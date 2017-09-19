Oracle pumps in K2m for ICT awards

With a month to go before the much awaited ICT awards, Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has received a massive boost following the pumping in of K2 million by Oracle towards the event.

Oracle is an ICT company which has its head office in the United States of America (USA).

The donation is so far the biggest that the organisers have received ahead of the event which will take place at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi from 6 to 7 October this year.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the organisers, ICTAM President Wisely Phiri described the company as a major partner of the association as far as the forum is concerned.

“Oracle is now a Gold Sponsor for ICTAM Innovation Forum awards. They are readers in Databases and also manufacture ICT hardware and software. Their decision to pump in K2 million shows that they believe in whatever we are doing in the country,” he explained.

He also revealed that the Innovations Awards will reward outstanding innovations in different sectors such as health, agriculture and finance that have been in use in the country for the past 12 months.

“We desire to inspire ICT individuals and organizations to develop solutions to help in different sectors,” he concluded.

The company’s Territory Manager for Malawi and Zambia Lesi Rapetswa said they decided to donate to ICTAM because they are in full support of initiatives that help drive skills development and bring socio-economic relief and improvement to the citizens of Africa.

“We have been doing business on African continent for more than 30 years. We continue to invest in Africa, helping to prepare African Youth for the fourth Industrial revolution, through the establishment of partnerships with various government entities, private sector and ICT stakeholders,” he explained.

He said the partnerships aim to help foster the adoption of leading edge technologies in an effort to assist solving the day to day challenges faced by business on the African continent.

“We have been working with many Malawian organisations, we firmly believe that technology can play an instrumental role towards developing the country. The ICTAM through this event, aims to promote and encourage masses to use technology as a vehicle to make life better for Malawians which is something that we support and believe will go a long way in building the “Warm Heart of Africa”, he said.

He said his company completes SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service from data centers throughout America.

Recently, ICTAM received a donation of K500 000 from Skyband, with Africa is Talking has also donated something towards the event.