KIA to have first surveillance system in 17 years

Expansion works at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) will include replacing a surveillance system which broke down 17 years ago.

Government has been failing to install a new surveillance system at the airport due to high cost of equipment.

Main contractors behind the rehabilitation works, Marubeni Protechs, said they intend to put in place secondary surveillance radar equipment and automatic dependence surveillance broadcast mode equipment.

According to Chief Consultant for Marubeni Protechs Takao Yamaguchi, the new surveillance system will enable air traffic controllers to have full visibility of all flights from all directions which will enhance separation and safety.

There will also be construction of a new arrival wing, new departure wing and a new domestic terminal.

Yamaguchi told the local media that expansion and rehabilitation of the passenger terminal building will be done during the rehabilitation phase.

“We intend to install X-ray scanner for checked and carry-on baggage, metal detector gate, portable metal detector, aerial work platform plus CCTV system which will also enhance the security of the terminal,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer for ADL, Rodrick Chattaika said the rehabilitation works will allow the airport to handle more flights and passengers.

“This entails that we would now meet international standards in terms of safety and security while at the same time increasing the space that we can handle more passengers,” he said.

He also noted that congestion at the airport will be reduced and passengers will be moving quickly since the arrival hall would be expanded, the immigration counters would be more than the current ones and there will be more check-in counters.

The project which is being financed by the Governments of Japan and Malawi through Airport Development Limited (ADL) and Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) is expected to be completed in 2019.