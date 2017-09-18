Bankers survive Wizards scare

Silver Strikers’ unbeaten streak in the TNM Super League continues following their 1-0 win over Premier Bet Wizards in a match played at Silver Stadium in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe on Sunday afternoon.

Mathews Sibale scored the lone goal of the match in the second half to ensure three points for the Central Bankers and to keep them second on the log.

Having lost on the previous day, Wizards came angry and hungry. They dominated much of the first half of the match as they were looking for the goals so as to at least return to the South with something in the bag.

But in the second half, the hosts found the back of the net through Sibale to win the game.

Silver team manager Francis Songo in a post-match interview described the match as tough.

“I think first half was a little bit difficult as we almost played the same kind of football with Wizards as the most play was on the midfield,” said the Bankers team manager.

On his part, Wizards’ gaffer Trevor Kajawa whose charges lost 3-1 to Blue Eagles on Saturday praised his boys for the good performance shown on Sunday despite the defeat.

“The boys tried their best, we are just unlucky that we have lost the game, maybe because we lost concentration in the dying minutes of the game,” Kajawa said.

He added by telling people to stop talking about relegation claiming it is too early as there are a lot of matches remaining to wind up the 2017 soccer season.

Following the win, Silver Strikers are on position two on the log table of the top flight with just a point behind leaders Be Forward Wanderers who have got 38 points but have played a single match less than the Lilongwe based soccer giants.

Wizards are currently on 12th position on the standings with 19 points and are remaining with 12 matches to wind up their games in the 16 team league.