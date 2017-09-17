Police deny rumours of ‘blood suckers’

Police in Malawi have dismissed rumours that there are blood suckers in Mulanje district.

According to the police, reports about the presence of people who are sucking blood of other people in the district are mere rumours that are meant to scare people.

In a statement signed by National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera, the police have warned people against spreading the rumours.

“The police condemns in strongest term the uncivilized behaviour by some unpatriotic Malawians who are fabricating these malicious rumours about blood suckers in Mulanje,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

Police have assured citizens of protection in the country and have advised them not to panic due to the malicious rumours.

The rumours started in Mulanje after two women were taken ill with severe anaemia and claimed to have been attacked by the blood suckers.

The claims saw people demolishing the house of Senior Chief Mkanda as the residents said he failed to act on the reports when he was informed.