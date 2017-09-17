Mzuni see off Dwangwa

Mzuni started second round of the Super League with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Dwangwa United on Saturday.

Mzuni took an early lead in the 11th minute through Hudson Milanzi who found the back of the net after a free kick which was taken by Deco Nyemela.

In the second half, Dwangwa tried to change their system of play but it was a fruitless tactic as Mzuni continued to dominate.

In the 68th minute the students doubled their lead through Gift Kasambara.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of the Mzuzu based side.

After the game, Mzuni assistant coach McNerbert Kadzuwa said the coming back of their former player Victor Gondwe played a huge part in the win.

“We learnt from our mistakes last time as you are aware Dwangwa booted us out of the Carlsberg cup through penalties.

“The coming back of our former player Victor Gondwe from Moyale has been a big boost to the team,” said Kadzuwa said.

Dwangwa team Manager Davie Mwandira blamed the team’s players for the loss but he insisted that the club will survive the chop.

“We accept the loss and our boys played parallel to what we told them to do, but am telling you Dwangwa will not be relegated from the league take my word today and remind me after the league,” said Mwandila.

The result has moved Mzuni from position 10 to 11 with 19 points while Dwangwa remain on position 14 with 14 points after 17 games played so far.

In Zomba, Red Lions shared points with Lilongwe based Soldiers Kamuzu Barracks after their game ended in a goalless draw.

The defending Champions are now on position 8 with 22 points from 16 games while the Reds are 10th having amassed 20 points.