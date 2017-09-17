Civil hit Moyale for three

Civil Sporting Club produced a masterclass performance as they won 3-0 against Moyale Barracks in the top flight league on Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Goals from Fletcher Bandawe, Raphael Phiri and Righteous Banda wrapped up the day for Civil.

The result pushes the Lilongwe based side to the fourth slot on the league standings, 7 points shy of leaders Be Forward Wanderers who have 35 points.

The win is Civil’s second in the second round of the league. They won 2-0 over Chitipa United on Monday in their first game of the round.

For Moyale, this is their first loss in the second round having won 2-1 over Red Lions in their first game of the round.

The Mzuzu based side sits on seventh position with 25 points.

In other results on Saturday, Blue Eagles beat Premier Bet Wizards 4-1 while defending champions Kamuzu Barracks settled for a goalless draw against Red Lions.

Nyasa Big Bullets won 2-0 against minnows Chitipa United. Mzuni F.C hit two past struggling Dwangwa United.

On Sunday Moyale face Masters Security F.C at Dedza Stadium.