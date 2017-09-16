Woman dumps baby in graveyard

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 20-year-old woman for dumping a newborn baby in a graveyard.

Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane said the suspect Joyce Nyontho was six months pregnant when she gave birth to a baby girl.

“In the morning of this fateful day, she complained to her boyfriend that she had a stomach ache and later in the same morning hours she delivered a premature baby girl,” he explained.

She then went to a nearby graveyard where she dumped the baby.

Later, a passerby heard the cry of the baby and noted that it was a newly born baby struggling for life.

The matter was therefore reported to Police who took the baby girl and rushed with her to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital where she is receiving treatment.

According to Nhlane, the baby’s mother has been arrested and will appear before court soon to answer charge of concealing birth of a child.

Police are appealing to women in the country to be responsible and refrain from malicious behaviour after giving birth.

Nyontho comes from Chiholomba village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka district.