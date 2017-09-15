Man sentenced to 20 months for stealing cow

The Karonga First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 months in prison for stealing a cow.

The convict, George Kanyika, was answering the case of Theft of Cattle which is contrary to section 281 of the penal code.

Karonga Police Deputy Public Relations Officer George Mulewa said the convict in August stole a cow worth K150,000.

In court, police prosecutor Tamara Banda said the offence is very serious and it attracts a maximum penalty of fourteen years imprisonment with hard labour.

Banda further said that although the cow was recovered such cases are on the increase in the district.

In mitigation, Kanyika asked the court to exercise leniency when delivering sentence because he has a family.

Delivering his sentence, First Grade Magistrate Chakaka Nyirenda noted that the offence attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate Nyirenda proceeded by saying that people who have such kind of behaviour must be kept away from the society.

He however considered the convict’s plea of guilty and his big family responsibility.

Nyirenda then sentenced the thief to 20 months in prison.

George Kanyika who was arrested on August 11, 2017 hails from Malele village in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in district.