Mulanje water project failing to take off

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) is yet to start the project to tap water from Likhubula in Mulanje to Blantyre due to continued resistance from residents.

The project that was scheduled to start on 1st September has been postponed to 18 September according to authorities as a grouping under the tag Citizens for Protection of Mulanje Mountain has vowed not to allow commencement of the project until BWB plants trees on 35,000 hectares of catchment area of Likhubula River.

The project has also been rocked by disagreements with the contractor SMS Paryavaran.

However, BWB spokesperson Priscilla Mateyu disclosed that the disagreements are minor and that the board has started planting trees on the catchment area.

Malawi government launched Likhubula water project with finances from the Indian Line of Credit through Exim Bank with a $23.5 million (about K18 billion) line of credit to finance it of which 15 percent will be from Blantyre Water Board.

The project followed reports of water shortages in the commercial city of Blantyre, as the population is growing rapidly while water infrastructure remains the same.

Likhubula water project is also expected to supply running water to people in Mulanje and Thyolo.