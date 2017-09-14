‘MDF soldier’ arrested over fake roadblock

A 48-year-old man is in police custody for mounting a fake roadblock in Kasungu.

The suspect has been identified as Muwero Moyo.

According to reports, the man who was wearing a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) uniform erected a roadblock along Chatoloma-Simlemba and was demanding money from motorists.

After seeing the roadblock, some people got suspicious and demanded him to show them his Identity Card (ID).

The suspect failed to produce the ID and the angry residents started beating him while others informed the Police.

The security providers rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect on the spot.

Moyo comes from Kamangadazi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukumzuku in Mzimba.