Malawians protest against gender based violence

A section of Malawians have taken to the streets of Lilongwe to protest against gender based violence.

The protests come hot on the heels of repetitive reports of woman battering that have filled the news spaces in recent days.

In the worst of the reported cases, 31 year old Mirriam Siula was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend who is now in police custody.

Her case came after the stabbing of Sally Mkwezalamba who was repeatedly stabbed by a man Edward Kulemeka. Kulemeka is also in police custody.

A police officer, Bellington Kamwagha, was also in the news for beating to a pulp his wife over marital disagreements.

The protests have also been staged at Chancellor College.