CEP Energy donates to Blantyre Press Club

CEP Energy Limited has donated K360, 000 to the Blantyre Press Club ahead of the club’s Annual General Meeting slated to take place in Mangochi from 15th to 17th September.

According to CEP Energy Limited National Sales Manager Ronald Banda, the donation is not only to strengthen their relationship with media houses but also to encourage reporters on the role they play.

“This contribution is our gesture of appreciation based on the long-term partnership that we are building with the media in the country which is part of an integral component in our business.

“This is a beginning of our partnership with Blantyre Press Club. We believe in partnership because the country can only develop if we have the right information and for business to thrive, we rely on journalists to convey messages of products and services to the customers,” said Banda.

Speaking on behalf of Blantyre Press Club, one of the executive committee members Nathan Majawa thanked CEP Energy for the support.

Majawa then appealed to companies and organizations to emulate the gesture claiming a good relationship with journalists and media houses can make some progress in the development of the country.

“Blantyre Press Club is very humbled with this contribution from CEP Energy and it will go a long way to help us host this important meeting. Let me also take this opportunity to call upon companies and organisations to emulate this good gesture,” said Majawa.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi is expected to officially open the AGM on Saturday, September 16 at Sun ‘n’ Sand.

Blantyre Press Club is a grouping of journalists from different media houses in the Southern Region registered under the Trustee Incorporation Act.

CEP Energy is Malawi’s Total authorized lubricants distributor.