United States Embassy in Malawi has disowned adverts which unscrupulous people are using to ask money from Malawians in exchange for US funded scholarships.

According to US Embassy in Malawi, some people are using social media to demand money from Malawians who want to be offered US scholarships.

“The U.S. Embassy is aware of recent reports that individuals claiming to represent Counterpart International, with funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), recently advertised through social media to Malawian students to apply for a scholarship to further their studies and pay related fees.

“In addition, there have been other announcements to apply for non-existent staff positions,” says US Embassy Malawi in a statement.

The embassy has reminded all Malawians that no fee is needed to apply for US funded scholarships.

“Please note USAID never charges students to apply for a scholarship. Nor does USAID charge individuals to apply for employment with USAID or participate in USAID organized activities.

“If you are asked to pay to participate in a USAID supported activity, please contact the U.S. Embassy or the Malawi Police Service immediately,” says the embassy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy and the Malawi Police Service are working together to identify the individuals responsible and hold them accountable.