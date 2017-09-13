Blantyre woman in for chamba

A 30-year-old woman from the commercial city of Blantyre is behind bars at Nkhotakota police station for being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the woman, Leah Mvula, was arrested on Tuesday at Kaombe police checking point in the district.

According to Malimwe, in the wee hours of Tuesday a Mick coach Bus registration number NB 842 which was coming from Dwangwa heading to Salima arrived at the roadblock.

“Upon arrival at the said roadblock, passengers disembarked and police conducted the search and came across two bags full of the illicit drug.

“Efforts to trace the owner of the stuff led to the arrest of the suspect who voluntarily admitted to be the owner of the drug,” Malimwe said.

The suspect will appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer charges of being found in possession of cannabis sativa.

Mvula hails from Kajiya village in the area of Senior Chief Somba in Blantyre.