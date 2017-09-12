Devotion: Take care of them

Luk 15:4 “Which of you men, if you had one hundred sheep, and lost one of them, wouldn’t leave the ninety-nine in the wilderness, and go after the one that was lost, until he found it?”

There are some people God has assigned to us to take care of them.

It may be spiritual care or physical care or any other care.

Children looking up to you as their parent.

They may be family members who are not yet saved.

They may be subordinates at work place. Believers assigned to you as their Pastor and so on.

In short you are like a shepherd to them.

As a good shepherd, ensure that you do not lose any of them. Take care of them and pray for them. If at all you have lost one, go after them till you see them coming back.

Of course there may be times that some will be unrepentant how much you go after them.

Jesus never lost any of those entrusted to Him except Judas. Joh 17:12 “ While I was with them in the world, I kept them in your name.

Those whom you have given me I have kept.

None of them is lost, except the son of destruction, that the Scripture might be fulfilled.”

As a good shepherd, you sometimes need to endanger your life for the sake of those entrusted to you. Joh 10:11-12 “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.

He who is a hired hand, and not a shepherd, who doesn’t own the sheep, sees the wolf coming, leaves the sheep, and flees.

The wolf snatches the sheep, and scatters them.”

Lead them by demonstration.

Go before them to show them how certain things are done.

Whatever you want to teach them,be the first to do it. Joh 10:4 “Whenever he brings out his own sheep, he goes before them, and the sheep follow him..”

Know your people so that you can assist them properly based on their needs. Let them also know you and dont be a mystery to them.Joh 10:14 “ I am the good shepherd.

I know my own, and I’m known by my own.”

Confession: I am a good shepherd and I will always be good to those God has assigned me to take care of.

I will never accept to lose any and will ensure that I lead them according to the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

Worship with us at 130pm Baptist media center opposite wanderers football club house

Be born again.

For prayer and counselling +265888326247