Blantyre accidents shocks Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika have expressed shock over two accidents that claimed lives of 15 people in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to Malawi Information Minster Nicholas Dausi who is also the government spokesperson, the first couple is saddened with the death of 7 people in an accident that happened on Saturday, 9th September, 2017, at around 1:30pm at Six Miles on the Robert Mugabe Highway between Mulanje and Limbe.

Dausi says Mutharika is further saddened to learn of another accident on the Blantyre-Zalewa Road, in Chileka at Namikasi Secondary School, on the same day at around 7:20pm that resulted in the death of 8 people.

“The two accidents have also left many others injured and are currently admitted at nearby hospitals receiving treatment.

“The President and the First Lady join all Malawians in expressing their condolences to the bereaved families and also wishing those injured a quick recovery,” Dausi says.

Meanwhile, government has promised to support the bereaved and affected families during this difficult time.