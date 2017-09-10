Teenage girl drowns in river

A 13-year-old girl has died after drowning in Lingazi River in Dowa, Police say.

The incident happened near Msochi Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

According to Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda, the girl together with her female friends went to swim in Lingazi River and whilst swimming she swum in deep waters and got drowned.

“Her playmates shouted for help and some nearby people came and retrieved her. They rushed her to Dowa District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the health facility,” Kaponda said.

Post-mortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased came from Kapuchi Village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.

Police has since advised members of the general public not to let their children go swimming alone.