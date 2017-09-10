Silver Strikers fail to go top

…wins for Tigers, Moyale Barracks and Mafco FC…

Silver Strikers missed the opportunity to leapfrog Be Forward Wanderers at the top of the standings following a barren draw against Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Central Bankers have now played 16 games in the ongoing Super League season without testing defeat.

At Nankhaka they lacked finishing composure in front of goals as they failed to beat the Area 30 based side.

Coming straight from another goalless draw to Be Forward Wanderers last week, Silver Strikers were saved by Brighton Munthali’s heroics as he produced another man of the match performance to frustrate the Area 30 based side who enjoyed ball possession throughout the match.

Eagles had chances through Maxwell Salambula and Gregory Nachipo but to beat Munthali in goals for the visitors proved too difficult as he demonstrated how skilled he is in the line of duty.

The Bankers’ closest chance fell through to Mike Tetheh who blasted his effort away from John Soko’s goal area.

Come second half, Eagles almost broke the deadlock but Munthali was at it again by producing a stunning save to deny Tizgobere Kumwenda from putting the ball into the back of the net.

At the other end, Timothy Chitedze was found unmarked in the box by Duncan Nyoni but he diverted his effort over the cross bar in unbelievable circumstance.

With less than five minutes to play on the clock, the Bankers were left in disarray when Chitedze rose up highest in the sky only to see his effort missing the goal mouth with an inch, goalless it ended.

The result sees the Bankers maintaining their second position with 34 points but they have played a game more than the league leaders.

At Mulanje Park Stadium, Bonda Mpinganjira and Luke Chima inspired Azam Tigers to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over struggling Premier Bet Wizards.

At Chitowe Stadium, MAFCO FC massacred rookies Blantyre United 3-nil to move up to 5th in the standings with 25 points from 16 games.

Kalisto Kalinda, Maxwell Chipeta and Joseph Dossa were all on target as the Salima based Soldiers showed no mercy to close the gap with the top four sides.

The latest defeat leaves Blantyre United, who also got hammered 3-nil by Dwangwa United on Saturday, in the drop zone with 11 points from 17 games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks registered a 2-1 victory over fellow Soldiers Red Lions FC.

The action continues on Monday at Mzuzu Stadium where Chitipa United will entertain Civil Sporting Club.