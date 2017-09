A Malawi Police officer has died after a hit and run driver plowed into him on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am and the police officer has been identified as Constable Fabiano of C division.

According to reports, a minibus hit Fabiano on Lilongwe Bridge as he was coming from work.

The driver of the minibus did not stop to check on the victim after the incident.

Later, Fabiano was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.