PP candidate barred from presenting nomination papers in Ndirande by-elections

A People’s Party candidate in the coming October 17 by-elections was sent back after he went to hand in his nomination papers to a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) returning officer.

The candidate, Mathews Shawa, was sent back for arriving late at Ndirande Makata in Blantyre on Friday, September 8.

Shawa was allocated one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30, as time to present his nomination papers but instead he arrived 15 minutes after the given time.

Upon arrival at Ndirande Makata Primary School, Shawa was told by the Returning Officer Charles Chaima that his time was up.

“We are sorry you have to come back at 2:30 pm because your time is up,” Chaima told Shawa.

After the news, Shawa – who was not accompanied by any party supporter other than the driver- rushed to his Toyota Hilux shouting, “I will come again”.

Chaima told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that every candidate was allocated 60 minutes and messages were sent to them to keep time.

“I called Shawa this morning and his phone went unanswered and was later switched off. Therefore, we couldn’t allow him to register as that would have brought confusion since another candidate was on his way,” he explained.

Shawa was able to present his nomination papers later in the afternoon around 2pm.

Ndirande Makata ward is one of the centres where by-elections will take place, and four candidates representing Malawi Congress Party, PP, United Democratic Front and DPP will compete for the seat of councillor.