Loyalty pushes Ril B to produce Zoona

Afro artist Ril B has proved his loyalty for Zoona company having crafted a song for the financial service provider.

The Mzuzu based artist speaks highly of the company in a song titled after the institution, Zoona.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Friday, Ril B said he produced the song for the love of the company. He said being affiliated to the company as an agent, he felt obliged to do something.

“I did the song out of love for the company. My aim is to give my fans an insight of the company,” he said

When asked as to whether the song should be treated as an advert or not, he said it is better perceived as any other positive message song.

Zoona has dropped in both audio and visual forms. The development has pleased some officials at the company. In return they have hailed the artist’s efforts.

One of the officials Jared Worley wrote: “Cool video from one of our top agents in Malawi dropping a Zoona beat. When we recruited Ril B in 2014 his dream was to become a top Zoona agent and make earnings to push his music career. His dream is now becoming reality! Great work Ril B am proud of you. Let’s make it real!”

Video for the public relations track is currently on YouTube. This is one of Ril B’s solo works having made a name with a couple of big name collaborations.