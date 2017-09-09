Devotion: Meditate on these things

Philip 4:8 8 NKJV “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.”

If you want to progress and make an impact in life, learn the secret of meditation on the Word and on positive things that agree with the Word.

Those who have learned and practised meditation have made evident progress in whatever they do. 1 Timothy 4 :15 (AMP)”activate and cultivate and meditate upon these duties; throw yourself wholly into them, so that your progress may be evident to everybody.”

Meditation involves fixing your heart and mind and pondering over something.

Then goes on to you speaking that thing which you have fixed your mind on.

That is why Joshua 1:8 links the mouth and meditation. In our opening scripture, we are told to meditate upon things that are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, good report, and virtuous.

These are all positives. Therefore regardless of the negatives that you may experience in life, learn to train your heart and mind to be fixed towards the positives.

Train your mouth to speak the positives(Joshua 1:8).

You will soon turn around negative situations to positives and soon you will make an impact that will be so evident to all(1 Tim4:15). Nobody can dispute your progress.

If you failed once fix your heart and mouth towards success. You will make be an evident success in no time.

It’s your choice and it’s your responsibility.

Additional scripture:Psalm 1:2-3 But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night.

He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season, Whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.

Confession

I am making progress as I fix my heart mind and mouth to positives only. In Jesus Name Amen.

+265888326247 +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98