Zimbabwean fined for causing death

The Mangochi first grade magistrate court has fined a Zimbabwean national for plowing into an 8-year-old boy.

The Zimbabwean Andrew Thomson was told to pay a K500,000 fine or in default serve 36 months in prison with hard labour for causing death by reckless driving.

Malawi24 understand that the court heard that the convict committed the offence on 2nd September this year.

It is reported that on this fateful day, Thomson was driving a white Toyota Hilux twin cab which was coming from the direction of Chiponde heading to Nselema.

Upon arrival at Palinde village, due to speeding he hit the young male pedestrian, 8-year-old Silaji Saidi, who was crossing from right to left hand side of the road.

Following the impact, Silaji sustained severe head injuries and fractures on his left leg and died on the spot.

The driver escaped unhurt but his motor vehicle had its grill, bumper and offside headlamp damaged.

When he appeared before court he pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by reckless driving.

When passing his judgment, first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana slapped him with a K500,000 fine or in default, 36 months imprisonment with hard labour for driving carelessly.

Meanwhile, Thomson has already paid the fine and the bereaved family is supposed to receive K150, 000 as compensation.