MCP hits at Mwakasungula: you are ignorant

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has hit back at remarks by human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula saying he is “ignorant”.

The sentiments follow claims by Mwakasungula that MCP is responsible for paying their compensation and gratuity money.

Mwakasungula asked the opposition party to pay the young pioneers because they were hired by the then ruling MCP to “torture” Malawians.

“The ex-MYPs should seek the benefits from those who employed them to torture Malawians. If they are to be paid, it’s taxpayers covering and that includes taxes from the victims… so it will be victims paying their perpetrators,” he said.

But speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Wednesday afternoon, MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said Mwakasungula’s remarks are based on “ignorance”.

“That’s total ignorance, we are looking at the legality of these ex-MYP, are you telling me that because University of Malawi was established under MCP and the party is responsible for any issue at UNIMA,” wondered Mkaka.

Government owes the 2765 ex-MYP officers about K1.6 billion following the disbandment of the group during Operation Bwezani.

The former MYPs have been staging vigils in Lilongwe in demand of the payment of the compensation and gratuity.