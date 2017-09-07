Four liquor companies in hot soup

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has fined four companies for supplying harmful spirituous alcoholic products.

The four companies which are Chilwa Investments, S.R Distilleries, Bwenzi Group and Reddy’s Beverages Limited have been ordered to pay a fine of MK5 million each for supplying the market with uncertified liquor which is likely to cause harm to consumers.

According to a statement signed by CFTC chairperson Daniel Dunga, the commission has also ordered the companies to cease and desist from supplying harmful and uncertified products and to conduct a thorough product recall in all retail outlets within seven days.

“If any liquor products will be found on the market, the commission will impose another fine to the offending companies,” says the statement.

The punishment follows investigations conducted by the commission which showed that the companies were supplying uncertified spirituous liquor products.

“The commission established that, despite being warned about the injurious nature of the products, spirits produced by these companies were readily available on the market in substantial quantities,” says the statement.

CFTC has since appealed to all consumers to desist from taking uncertified liquor.

The commission has warned that it will impose heavy fines against anyone found producing and distributing uncertified liquor.