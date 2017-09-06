Woman arrested over fake pregnancy

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Mwanza district for deceiving medical officers that she was pregnant.

Mwanza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Edwin Kaunda identified the woman as Alice Masala.

Kaunda said Masala went to Mwanza District Hospital pretending that she was pregnant and time for her to deliver was just around the corner but surprisingly, when her turn to be examined came, Masala was nowhere to be seen.

The publicist said Masala stayed in the maternity ward for some time and her body shape showed that she was pregnant.

Kaunda further added that each time nurses made a visit to her ward, she was always bolting.

“Luck was not on her side last Friday as Masala was cornered. She was forced to the examination room where it came out that she was not pregnant; but she tied several pieces of cloths on her belly which made her look like a pregnant woman,” said Kaunda.

He said medical officers informed police about the issue and Masala was arrested on the same day.

During police interrogation, the suspect did not mention reasons for faking pregnancy.

“But as police we suspected that Masala had planned to steal a new born baby from the hospital but an opportunity was not arising,” said Kaunda.

Masala will appear in court soon to answer charges of giving false information to a public officer contrary to section 122 of the Penal Code.

She comes from Epesi village, Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza.