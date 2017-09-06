German Ambassador impressed with DanChurchAid work in Malawi

On his tour of different works supported by the German government through its different agencies in Malawi, Mr Jurgen Borsch, the German Ambassador to Malawi, expressed great satisfaction of the DanChurchAid-German government collaboration.

The ambassador, on 22nd August 2017, visited Pharasitu irrigation scheme- a solar powered irrigation project that is jointly supported by Danida (25%) through DCA and German government (75%), through the Green Innovation Centre for the Agriculture and Food Sector (GIAE) programme implemented by GIZ.

The project will provide water through 2 drilled boreholes for irrigation to a 12.5 irrigation scheme in the rural district of Rumphi in Northern Malawi. The scheme, whose works are projected to be completed by September 2017, will support 594 individuals who will be cultivating high value crops such as tomatoes, onions, beans among other high value crops. Itis projected that the scheme will increase household income by over 300 percentage points.

During the visit, the ambassador expressed satisfaction that among others the rights holders have voluntarily put up a maintenance fund (for sustainability) where each member contributes DKK100 (MWK10,000) per harvest.

Acknowledging the devastating effects of climate change on Malawi, Mr Borsch affirmed continued support of the German Government in supporting communities to be more resilient through adaptation of new technologies.

“I am impressed with this community for embracing this new technology and your ambitions to sustain it beyond the project lifespan. This is impressive and I believe more communities will emulate this progressive gesture,” said Borsch.

The ambassador reported great admiration for the strong collaboration among partners such as the Governments of Malawi and Germany, community and DCA in working together for the good of the communities.

A local DCA partner; Small Producers Development and Transporters Association (SPRODETA), are implementing the Phalasito Irrigation Scheme besides other similar projects in Mzimba.