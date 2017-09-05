K25,000 buys ‘freedom’ for judiciary spokesperson

Unlike the Biblical story of Paul and Silas, judiciary spokesperson has not gotten his ‘freedom’ from singing religious songs.

The Blantyre magistrates court on Monday granted bail to Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula who was arrested on allegations of obtaining money by false pretence.

Mvula and his fellow accused Reverend Daniel Mhone were arrested following reports that they were demanding money amounting to K10.7 million from United Methodist Church.

The two have paid a cash bond of K25,000 and surety of K100,000 of non-cash and have also surrendered their travel documents.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mvula on allegations that he obtained the money and other favours from the church in the names of High Court Judges and the Attorney General’s Office.

ACB said in a statement on Friday that Mvula solicited the money to influence the outcomes of a court case involving Reverend Jawati and the United Methodist Church.

The statement further disclosed that Mvula was to be charged with two accounts of false pretence contrary 319 and abuse of public office contrary to section 25(A) of penal code and corruption practice.