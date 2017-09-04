Moyale players to boycott games

Moyale Barracks players are planning to boycott games when the Super League second round begins, Malawi24 can report.

According to sources, players at the club are not happy with the club’s decision to fire Charles Kamanga from his position as head coach.

Moyale on Monday last week demoted Kamanga to assistant coach and hired Nicholas Mhango as head coach.

A source said this has not pleased players who have threatened to boycott games when the second round of the Tnm Super League starts.

One of the players told Malawi24 that some Moyale players want Kamanga back as head coach of the team.

“I don’t see any problem with Kamanga since he took the team to semifinals twice only this year.

“The coming back of Nicholas Mhango to me is a big blow just because Kamanga know better how to treat players than the current coach,” said a player who did not want to be named.

The player however refused to comment on the claims that they will boycott games but he said something will happen to the team if Mhango continues as head coach.

Moyale managed to collect 22 points from 15 games in the first round of the Super League and are on position 7.

The Kaning’ina Soldiers also reached the semifinal stage in the Airtel Top 8 Cup and Carlsberg Cup though they were booted out by Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in both semifinals.