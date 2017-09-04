KCH angers dead man’s relatives

Angry relatives of a man who died at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) stormed the hospital on Sunday accusing doctors at the facility of negligence.

The relatives broke glasses in anger following the death of their family member.

The deceased Nerbert Nkhono, 55, is reported to have been admitted at KCN’s pay section but he was left unattended to, something that has been described as the cause of his death by his relatives.

Brother to the deceased William Nkhono said they opted for Ethel Mutharika pay section to save the life of their relative.

“We opted for the pay section and we deposited the money as per required and our hope was that our brother was to get best medical treatment, we called the doctors but they did not show up to treat him that’s why some of our relatives broke grasses to show anger,” said.

He added that the action was meant to serve as a lesson to hospitals in the country to prevent such cases.

Meanwhile, hospital officials are yet to comment on the matter.